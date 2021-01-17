Tributes pour in for MRP Home pioneer Yanni Vosloo
The visionary merchandise director will always be remembered for his contribution to SA design
17 January 2021 - 00:00
Yanni Vosloo joined Mr Price Group in 1996. He became the merchandise director for MRP Home in 2009, where he started Mr Price COLAB, championing South African designers and artists who collaborated with Mr Price to create beautiful ranges for the brand.
The coronavirus pandemic took his life on Monday. He is survived by his wife and two children...
