MAKEOVER | This small mismatched bathroom is now a chic spa-like space

It was clear from the start that the mosaic of blue, yellow and green tiles with orange leaves would have to be replaced when designer Andrey Kroupová first set eyes on this dated bathroom in the apartment of a young mother of one.

“What bothered me the most in this bathroom was that it was confusing. There was a bath and a shower and perhaps five types of different tiles,” says Kroupová.

Having both a bathtub and a separate shower seemed like an unnecessary waste of space given the room’s small dimensions.

“I wanted to replace them with a spacious shower, where I could easily put a bucket in which to bathe my toddler,” says the eco-conscious homeowner.