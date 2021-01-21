Surprise! Score a mystery plant every month with this cool subscription box
Plant-crazed Capetonian Saffron de la Rouviere tells us more about her budding business
It’s no understatement that Capetonian Saffron de la Rouviere is obsessed with potted plants. With an ever-growing collection boasting more than 400 of them, she’s turned her home and office into a veritable jungle, which she regularly shows off to her thousands of followers on Instagram.
Her green-fingered hobby has grown into a cool new business, Saffron’s Garden Plant Club, which offers mystery plant subscription boxes.
Each month, subscribers received a “surprise” package containing a new plant, plant care info and some sort of plant-related gift.
De la Rouviere tells us more:
What was your inspiration and motivation behind this unique concept?
When I became a part of the plant community, I noticed that many people were eager to share their plant hobby with other people. You can see this in the way plant swaps have become more popular and social media accounts dedicated to people’s personal collections have begun to pop up.
I wanted to help connect the community in a more meaningful way. It helped that I love gifting and plants, and so these three cornerstones – community, plants and gifting – turned into this beautiful idea of a plant subscription box.
What would you say is the most fulfilling part of the Plant Club initiative for you?
People opening their box, not knowing what’s in it and loving the gifts that have been put together.
Plants can be tricky for some to grow. Do you offer some support and guidance for your Plant Club members?
Definitely! Members can either e-mail us or they can communicate with our experts on our Facebook group. Once you’ve subscribed to the Plant Club, you are automatically accepted onto the group and we have a great space where people can ask for advice, learn more and connect with one another.
You have many indoor plants. Any tips on how to keep them happy and healthy?
Simply try to become more aware of them. If you battle, put them in spaces that you use often (next to the sink or your bed) so that each day you can notice if anything has changed. That and try avoid overwatering them - it’s the number one killer of plants.
What would you say is your favourite plant variety at the moment and why?
I love a good variegated Monstera Deliciosa – their white variegation makes them very attractive. This beautiful plant is pretty rare - if you have one, consider yourself lucky!
Any other favourites?
- Anthurium Magnificum: With lush and velvety leaves, this is the epitome of a luxurious plant.
- Staghorn Fern: These are weird looking plants, but I love that they can be mounted and hung against a wall.
- Pilea peperomiodes: It’s very popular due to its fast-growing nature and has cute, round leaves.
- Philodendron Rojo Congo: I love a plant that has some red on it. The new leaves on this plant can be bright red if kept in the right light.
Who are your favourite plant fundis/parents to follow on Instagram right now?
There are so many! But I would have to say that my fave are local plant hobbyist @antonsplants; creative content creator @botanicalisbae; queen of all things plant-related @homesteadbrooklyn and the guy who knows all the science behind the plants @houseplantjournal.
• Subscriptions to Saffron’s Garden Plant Club's mystery plant boxes are priced from R450 per month. To sign up, or for more info, visit plantclub.saffronsgarden.com