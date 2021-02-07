Seven tips to keep you positive and energised while working from home

As WFH becomes routine, being mindful of your emotional, spiritual and physical needs remains essential, writes Home editor Leana Schoeman

Staying motivated and productive while working from home is not an easy task, and for many the challenge is becoming harder as we continue to live under various levels of lockdown. In my quest to navigate around reoccurring downward spirals, I thought I'd share some of the most useful tips I have found with you.



Some of these might be predictable and already well established in your own work from home (WFH) routine. However, I have found that just by being reminded and adjusting, these seven concepts have helped me regain positivity and carry on...