House Tour

IN PICS | Relaxed family living can be really stylish — just look at this Cape home

Interior designer Lynne Harris-Whitfield's house in Oranjezicht combines considered space planning with lots of creative touches

Tucked away at the end of a panhandle in Cape Town's Oranjezicht — a neighbourhood well known for its attractive Victorian-era villas — interior designer Lynne Harris-Whitfield's home is set back from the road, behind a squad of square-pruned trees.



But the house soon reveals itself as something special, combining as it does a familiar sense of engaging Victorian poise with a different sense of scale: the building features a very untypical flat roof in its second-floor addition...