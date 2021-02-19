Clever, cost-savvy décor ideas to steal from Minnie Dlamini-Jones' nursery

TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently shared some adorable snaps of herself and her son, Netha Makhosini Jones, on Instagram to celebrate her first three months of motherhood.

After we’d finished gushing about how gorgeous the new mama and her “little king” looked, we started gushing about her nursery’s modern décor.

It was decorated with the help of Simone Incendiario of Bespoke Babies.

Incendiario said it was “exciting” working with Dlamini-Jones and her hubby, Quinton, who fell in love with the idea of a safari-themed nursery when they first visited her store in Woodmead, Joburg. She adds that mom-to-be was very keen that her baby’s room be “unique and something that had never been done before”.

Dlamini-Jones elaborated on her décor brief on social media: “I have two beautiful acacia trees (the FNB or Lion King tree) and I wanted to somehow bring the outside in.

“I wanted the room to be sophisticated, minimalist yet still young and fun. Our house has concrete walls and wood finishes, so I wanted the room to look like it belonged to the general aesthetic.”