IN PICS | Don't shy away from making a splash: Eight colourful bathroom designs
28 February 2021 - 00:02
Colour is back in vogue for bathrooms and in a variety of ways too.
From ultra bright accents that provide energetic punch in monochromatic schemes to subtle tones of pastel pinks, blues and greens, here’s all the inspiration you need to create a cool and contemporary space...
