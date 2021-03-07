Meet the Maker
Casamento's embroidered furniture is sew beautiful (& sustainable!)
The Cape Town furniture brand produces timeless pieces in which embroidery gets the spotlight
For almost 15 years, Casamento (http://www.casamento.co.za) has provided a refreshing contemporary take on traditional forms of needlework, decorating dining chairs, headboards, sofas and cushions with intricate stitches and meticulous French knots, for homes, lodges, hotels and restaurants. The business was founded by Starry-Eve Collett and her twin sister, Misty-Dawn Flaherty, in 2007, and began as a company reupholstering mid-century furniture.
After learning of the work that Vladimir Kagan and his wife, Erica Wilson, were doing together — him making sturdy pieces of furniture, her stitching beautiful scenes onto the fabric — the twins were inspired to introduce embroidery to their reupholstered items, teaching themselves the age-old handcraft through any book they could find...
