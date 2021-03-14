Design Destination

Die Stalle spa at Bosjes offers a luxe farm retreat that's hard to beat

A two-day package at Die Stalle spa offers guests a chance to reset in the lap of rural luxury

With so much intensity in the air at the moment it's a luxury to look up at the night sky and be dazzled by infinite stars. Standing at the top of the tiered gardens at Bosjes (https://bosjes.co.za/en/bosjes/) just after nightfall, the ducks have settled for the night, the frogs are plopping and there doesn't appear to be another human for at least 10km. The air is sweet on this Monday night and while I may be the only guest, what was initially a shortfall has become a serious win. I have the whole Breedekloof farm to myself.



I'm in residence as part of the "Farm Retreat", a new two-day package which allows visitors to experience the recently opened Die Stalle spa (https://bosjes.co.za/en/spa/). Designed by Liam Mooney, the two-roomed treatment centre is housed in what used to be the farm stables and Mooney, with his clever design sensibility, has paid homage to this...