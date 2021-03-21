House Tour

IN PICS | Historic Cape home oozes character courtesy of its vintage décor

With an aptitude for poetic styling and a keen eye for collectibles, Bernie Diedericks' home in Villiersdorp is rich in expression

There's an air of poetry and depth in gathered homes that branded items and mono-store interiors cannot touch. The act of choosing consciously and collecting with time is deliberate and mindful and totally unaffected by trends.



For collector and homeowner Bernie Diedericks, former owner of The Treasury, a much-loved vintage store in Cape Town's gentrified Woodstock neighbourhood, it's this slow-consumerism approach that informs his style. Ironically, it's also the threat of clutter on both home and mind that rein it in...