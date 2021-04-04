My Style

History deeply inspires artist Michael Chandler's work — and style

The owner of Chandler House, a gorgeous shop and gallery in Cape Town, shares some of his favourite things

Michael Chandler is linen shirts and art history, he's an island in the Med, a suitcase full of stripes, and cobalt on porcelain.



Chandler House (http://www.chandlerhouse.co.za/), his shop and gallery, inside an 18th-century Cape Georgian on Church Street in Cape Town, is the manifestation of his interests: local talent, art and handmade craft marked by a sense of place and whimsy...