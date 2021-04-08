SA ceramicist Ceri Müller shares the highlights of her new home on foreign soil

Having done a recce of Berlin, London and Amsterdam in 2019, ceramic artist Ceri Müller and her husband, 3D visual artist Alexis Christodoulou, settled on the Dutch capital as the city they would relocate to in search of adventure and a change of scenery.

They moved from Cape Town to Amsterdam this past December, and now call an apartment on the Amstel Canal home.

Müller tells us more:

Why Amsterdam?

It’s really beautiful! I love that it’s a "small" major city, with so many parks, museums and galleries. Getting around by bicycle is really fun! Everyone speaks English and the vibe is relaxed and super charming but also highly functional, which is a good balance for work and life.

Where are you living?

In a neighbourhood called Rivierenbuurt, on the corner of a really quiet, narrow street, at the intersection of four canals. Our living area looks out onto this expanse of water, and I love to sit by the window and watch people rowing up and down the canals.