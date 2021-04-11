Six scentsational plants every aromatherapy enthusiast should grow

These fragrant beauties have potent health benefits when used in simple aromatherapy-based preparations. Grown them in your garden or in pots

The sweet smell of a garden in full bloom can be a powerful mood booster. Fresh air mixed with the intoxicating scents of flowering plants or herbs can help you unwind, relax and rejuvenate. There are also plants that not only look and smell great but also have potent health benefits when used in simple aromatherapy-based preparations.



"For thousands of years, the medicinal properties of herbs and aromatic plants have played a vital role in the history of humankind," says medical botanist Professor Stephanie Maxine Ross, a passionate advocate for DIY aromatherapy gardens who initiated the first course in herbal medicine to be offered in a medical school in the US...