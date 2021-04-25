Design Destination

Groot Constantia creates a space for local design to shine

SA's oldest wine farm is selling more than just wine; they've added homeware, scatter cushions and more to the mix

There's a growing movement towards supporting local designers and makers. This is happening in a new way now as large local businesses create platforms for smaller enterprises to gain audiences.



The longest-running wine estate in the country has taken this leap, adding to its visitor experience by creating a retail space within its tasting room, and selling products sourced from over 30 small local businesses...