Home & Gardening

Design Destination

Groot Constantia creates a space for local design to shine

SA's oldest wine farm is selling more than just wine; they've added homeware, scatter cushions and more to the mix

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Tracy Lynn Chemaly

There's a growing movement towards supporting local designers and makers. This is happening in a new way now as large local businesses create platforms for smaller enterprises to gain audiences.

The longest-running wine estate in the country has taken this leap, adding to its visitor experience by creating a retail space within its tasting room, and selling products sourced from over 30 small local businesses...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire