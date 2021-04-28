Working from home? How to tell if you’re eligible to claim back tax

According to TaxTim, an online service that assists with completing and submitting income tax returns, you can claim a tax reduction for the tax year starting March 2020 if you spent more than half of your total working hours – or more than six months since March 2020 – working from home.

However, you can claim only if you have a dedicated work space in your home that you have set up, equipped with the necessary tools and use exclusively for work purposes.

You will also need a letter from your employer stating you work from home and confirming the amount of time you spend working from home, and the amount of time you spend working from the office (if any).