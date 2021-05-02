Ready, steady, grow: How to create a vegetable garden in one weekend

Converting a lawn into an edible garden is an easy project that requires nothing more than enthusiasm, writes gardening guru Jane Griffiths

Setting up a vegetable garden can be a daunting prospect, especially if you've never gardened before.



The first step is to chose the right location. Look for an area that receives at least six to eight hours of sunlight a day, ideally flat or on a slight slope. For many urbanites this will mean their lawn...