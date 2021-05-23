House Tour

IN PICS | A palette of black and white just feels right in this updated home

A century-old Joburg cottage, revamped for a young family, mixes a monochrome colour scheme with a combination of modern and vintage design

The predominantly black and white palette of this century-old cottage in Johannesburg wasn't a preconceived design decision. Rather, it arose almost inevitably from two opposite ends of the design spectrum.



One was the fact that the art works homeowners Guy and Nicola Bower had collected tended to be black and white prints (they both studied graphic design, so perhaps strong graphic elements were inevitable in their home)...