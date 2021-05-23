House Tour
IN PICS | A palette of black and white just feels right in this updated home
A century-old Joburg cottage, revamped for a young family, mixes a monochrome colour scheme with a combination of modern and vintage design
23 May 2021 - 00:02
The predominantly black and white palette of this century-old cottage in Johannesburg wasn't a preconceived design decision. Rather, it arose almost inevitably from two opposite ends of the design spectrum.
One was the fact that the art works homeowners Guy and Nicola Bower had collected tended to be black and white prints (they both studied graphic design, so perhaps strong graphic elements were inevitable in their home)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.