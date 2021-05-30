How to make your edible garden look as good as your homegrown veg taste

Eight effective design and planting ideas from gardening guru Jane Griffiths

Don't be misled by the old-fashioned notion that a vegetable garden is somehow the boring poor cousin of the flower garden. A vegetable garden - no matter what size - can be as beautiful as a garden full of flowers. If we treat our vegetable garden as an artistic canvas, it becomes the place where we find sustenance for our body and our soul.



There are many ways we can bring creative magic into a vegetable garden, starting with the design. By using smaller beds and no-dig gardening we can forget about traditional rows and experiment with designs that reflect our personality...