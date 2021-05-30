How to make your edible garden look as good as your homegrown veg taste
Eight effective design and planting ideas from gardening guru Jane Griffiths
30 May 2021 - 00:02
Don't be misled by the old-fashioned notion that a vegetable garden is somehow the boring poor cousin of the flower garden. A vegetable garden - no matter what size - can be as beautiful as a garden full of flowers. If we treat our vegetable garden as an artistic canvas, it becomes the place where we find sustenance for our body and our soul.
There are many ways we can bring creative magic into a vegetable garden, starting with the design. By using smaller beds and no-dig gardening we can forget about traditional rows and experiment with designs that reflect our personality...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.