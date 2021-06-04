Decorate yourself cosy: Five easy ways to warm up your home this winter

Lighting can also help to create a warmer atmosphere, so switch out those cold white light bulbs for warm white ones which cast a softer, more inviting glow. While you’re at it, consider investing in a standing or table lamp to create a sense of coziness on chilly winter nights. Even burning a couple of candles can do the trick.

3. MAKE IT A SENSORY EXPERIENCE

The sound of a crackling fire, the scent of a comforting stew simmering on the stove ... embrace all the senses to create an environment that'll make you feel warm and happy this winter.

Aromatherapy is a great way to create a sense of luxury and will add to that cosy feel we all aspire to.

Warmer woody scents like Sandalwood and Frankincense smell amazing and may even have some health benefits. Burn a scented candle, invest in a diffuser, or add a few drops of essential oil to an oil burner or your bath.

4. KEEP THE CHILL OUT

The amount of cold air that can still manage to enter your home even when all the windows and doors are closed should not be underestimated.

Take a few minutes to determine the source of the draft. If it’s a window that doesn’t seal properly install some weatherstrips, and if it's a door, adding a pretty draft stopper could work nicely.