Houghton 'Gatsby' mansion back on the market with dropped price but no Rolls

It provided the backdrop for a Netflix series and boasts ornate features from across the world. The so-called Gatsby mansion, perched on Houghton Ridge in Johannesburg, is back on the market. Its price has been cut by almost R28m and it is said to have a possible buyer.



Two years ago the property was being marketed for R92m, but did not sell. Now it's on sale for R64.8m, or for a monthly mortgage payment of about R500,000, according to a bond calculator...