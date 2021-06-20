Home & Gardening

Textile takeover: six SA design brands weaving their way around the world

From mohair plant pots to luxe throws, these fresh local soft furnishing ranges are catching the eyes of international buyers

20 June 2021 - 00:00 By Tracy Lynn Chemaly

NEXT21, an export-development initiative of the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) (https://www.thecdi.org.za), is a platform allowing buyers from around the globe to access products designed and made in SA. Among these are some of the freshest contemporary textile applications we've seen in a while.

Says CDI market development programme manager Fran Stewart: "The last year allowed businesses the time to really think about their products and develop exciting new ranges. We've seen new techniques coming through, and more experimentation with weaves, colours and styles...

