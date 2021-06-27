Home & Gardening

House Tour

IN PICS | Pared-back design in a prefab pod cabin in the Western Cape

Built in just six weeks, this hideaway makes the most of the dramatic views afforded by its setting in the remote Breede Valley

27 June 2021 - 00:02 By Lori Cohen

An untouched piece of land on the edge of a fruit and wine farm in the Western Cape, overlooking a trout-heavy stream in the remote Breede Valley, is something special.

Creating an abode that would sit lightly in the pristine landscape called for smart thinking and sensitive design choices...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Celeb chef Jamie Oliver to drop k-word from recipes featuring lime leaves Food
  2. WATCH | 'Where is my iPad?' — The Kiffness has turned Cyril Ramaphosa's viral ... Lifestyle
  3. SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star Food
  4. Jozi man flogs high-end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at bargain ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Where to get a taste of the American South in SA Food

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...