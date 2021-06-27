House Tour

IN PICS | Pared-back design in a prefab pod cabin in the Western Cape

Built in just six weeks, this hideaway makes the most of the dramatic views afforded by its setting in the remote Breede Valley

An untouched piece of land on the edge of a fruit and wine farm in the Western Cape, overlooking a trout-heavy stream in the remote Breede Valley, is something special.



Creating an abode that would sit lightly in the pristine landscape called for smart thinking and sensitive design choices...