How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you)
Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths explains why organic fertilisers make for healthy plants, and healthy people too
11 July 2021 - 00:02
As organic gardeners we emulate nature. However, in many ways we are working against a plant's natural instinct.
In the wild, plants return their hard-grown fruit and roots back to the soil, in a continual cycle of growth and decay. In our vegetable gardens, because we eat the harvests, we are responsible for completing the cycle by replacing the nutrients we remove...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.