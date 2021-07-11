How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you)

Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths explains why organic fertilisers make for healthy plants, and healthy people too

As organic gardeners we emulate nature. However, in many ways we are working against a plant's natural instinct.



In the wild, plants return their hard-grown fruit and roots back to the soil, in a continual cycle of growth and decay. In our vegetable gardens, because we eat the harvests, we are responsible for completing the cycle by replacing the nutrients we remove...