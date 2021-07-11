Home & Gardening

How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you)

Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths explains why organic fertilisers make for healthy plants, and healthy people too

11 July 2021 - 00:02 By Jane Griffiths

As organic gardeners we emulate nature. However, in many ways we are working against a plant's natural instinct.

In the wild, plants return their hard-grown fruit and roots back to the soil, in a continual cycle of growth and decay. In our vegetable gardens, because we eat the harvests, we are responsible for completing the cycle by replacing the nutrients we remove...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant boulder in the Northern Cape Travel
  2. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  3. Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | The Kiffness remixing his baby’s heartbeat into a techno track will ... Lifestyle
  5. The blacker-than-black smoky eye is back: Here are four ways to wear it The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola