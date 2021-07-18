Decor ranges that make being at home better

These local design brands are meeting the need to create nurturing spaces

FOWL PLAY



Arrange Studio (https://arrangestudio.co.za/) was founded by designer Roxanne Ferreira as a way to showcase what she calls the "sweet spot between South African and international design''. Inspired by the colour found in SA and nature's perfect proportions, she aims to create pieces that will be loved and relevant for years to come, pieces that feel familiar but also inspiring...