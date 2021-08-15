Home & Gardening

House Tour

IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication

When interiors maven Charlotte Collins found a charming property in Greyton to renovate, she couldn’t have predicted she’d fall in love with the space and make it her own

15 August 2021 - 00:01 By Vicki Sleet/Bureaux

This country cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication. It's a perfect blend of found and collected furniture, decorative details from yesteryear and a plethora of clever renovations and additions intended to look like they've been there forever. Its owner, Charlotte Collins, has created an idyllic country escape, where log fires after long walks in the fresh air are a part of everyday life.

Falling in love with properties is a perennial problem for seasoned renovators and decorators like Collins. Yet some finds take hold of one's heart more than others. That's what happened to this prolific talent, well known for her interiors prowess and her ability to help clients find their own decor language through her skilled lens...

