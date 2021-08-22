Designer Lisa Twyman launches her own fresh, upbeat homeware range

The Durban-based interior designer’s homeware collection grew organically out of her interior design practice

Often the most intuitive and original design comes out of personal evolution. And that sometimes takes time. Because while Lisa Twyman (http://Lisatwyman.com) launched her interior design business in 2007, and has always designed custom pieces for the spaces she's created, it was only late last year that she launched her first official homeware collection.



It made sense for a few reasons. "I liked the idea of working on a series or range, where each design decision informs another to culminate in a neat curation," she says. She also felt an urge to be a bigger part of the South African design scene, and sensed an upsurge in the support of local brands...