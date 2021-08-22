Designer Lisa Twyman launches her own fresh, upbeat homeware range
The Durban-based interior designer’s homeware collection grew organically out of her interior design practice
22 August 2021 - 00:00
Often the most intuitive and original design comes out of personal evolution. And that sometimes takes time. Because while Lisa Twyman (http://Lisatwyman.com) launched her interior design business in 2007, and has always designed custom pieces for the spaces she's created, it was only late last year that she launched her first official homeware collection.
It made sense for a few reasons. "I liked the idea of working on a series or range, where each design decision informs another to culminate in a neat curation," she says. She also felt an urge to be a bigger part of the South African design scene, and sensed an upsurge in the support of local brands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.