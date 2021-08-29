Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden

You won't find these edibles on a greengrocer's shelf. Gardening expert Jane Griffiths shares her top picks, and how to use them in your dishes...

One of the joys of growing my own food is discovering the hidden surprises my garden provides — secret edibles seldom found on a greengrocer's shelves. Another benefit of putting the effort into growing edibles is the reluctance to waste any part of them; many surprising plant parts are unexpectedly delicious and healthy.



BUDS ..