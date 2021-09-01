Peter Rich has cemented the value of African architecture in SA and abroad

Its appropriateness has less to do with ideas of cultural purity and points of origin and more to do with its context and historical moment, the kind of economy you’re operating in, and available skills. The organic shapes of the domes might have arrived at an appropriate look and feel, but they are inspired more by the landscape than local vernacular. There’s no claim to authenticity via nationalist dogma.

Rich tells a good version of the story of how he began documenting local vernacular architecture in the 1970s, starting with the Ndebele. As a young man “fired up by activism” in the 1960s, he and his wife eloped and headed to Mozambique to visit his mentor, the legendary architect and teacher Pancho Guedes.

On his way, Rich was struck by the Ndebele settlements they passed, and Guedes encouraged him to go out into the field and document them. “He said, ‘Don’t take anthropologists, don’t take art historians,’” recalls Rich. “‘Just go and do what they can’t do ... document in plan, section and elevation ….’”

Which he did, hurried on by PW Botha’s arrival as prime minister and his plans to relocate the Ndebele from the farms on which they lived to a new bantustan, KwaNdebele.

Rich speaks poetically of “the thinking hand” and of drawing as a way of understanding architecture on a physical level, and a way of reconciling individual creativity and cultural heritage. He absolutely marvels at the “embodied intelligence” in everything from Ndebele architecture and decoration to the complexity of the beadwork he encountered.

“You have great difficulty in SA actually finding a living vernacular today,” he adds.