Home & Gardening

House Tour

IN PICS | This modern farmhouse is an enchanting off-the-map escape

Interior designer Lisa Storer’s home outside Johannesburg blends rustic warmth with industrial simplicity

12 September 2021 - 00:02 By Lori Cohen/Bureaux

"It was time to shift gears," says Lisa Storer (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/home-and-gardening/2019-06-23-lisa-storer-of-the-storer-gives-us-a-glimpse-into-her-personal-style/), who turned her back on city life in Johannesburg to build a new home with a strong connection with the land.

Lisa had worked for years as a retail buyer and chose to untangle herself from corporate life to pursue interior design, and open a lifestyle store, The Storer (https://thestorer.co/)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report Health & Sex
  2. R. Kelly accuser says singer starved her for days before assaulting her Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  4. A feast of local cooking shows to hit screens in September Food
  5. 'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans