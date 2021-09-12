House Tour

IN PICS | This modern farmhouse is an enchanting off-the-map escape

Interior designer Lisa Storer’s home outside Johannesburg blends rustic warmth with industrial simplicity

"It was time to shift gears," says Lisa Storer (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/home-and-gardening/2019-06-23-lisa-storer-of-the-storer-gives-us-a-glimpse-into-her-personal-style/), who turned her back on city life in Johannesburg to build a new home with a strong connection with the land.



Lisa had worked for years as a retail buyer and chose to untangle herself from corporate life to pursue interior design, and open a lifestyle store, The Storer (https://thestorer.co/)...