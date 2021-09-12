House Tour
IN PICS | This modern farmhouse is an enchanting off-the-map escape
Interior designer Lisa Storer’s home outside Johannesburg blends rustic warmth with industrial simplicity
12 September 2021 - 00:02
"It was time to shift gears," says Lisa Storer (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/home-and-gardening/2019-06-23-lisa-storer-of-the-storer-gives-us-a-glimpse-into-her-personal-style/), who turned her back on city life in Johannesburg to build a new home with a strong connection with the land.
Lisa had worked for years as a retail buyer and chose to untangle herself from corporate life to pursue interior design, and open a lifestyle store, The Storer (https://thestorer.co/)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.