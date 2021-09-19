Meet the Maker

Artist Maia Lehr-Sacks' paper sculptures are a cut above the rest

The fragility of the creative's work and chosen material speak to the fleeting nature of life. She tells us more

Who are you and where did it all start?



I'm Maia Lehr-Sacks (https://maialehrsackscontemporary.com/). I'm a multidisciplinary artist with a particular love for working with paper. I was born and raised in Johannesburg and am currently based in Cape Town...