House Tour

IN PICS | This compact garden cottage has a smart and sexy design

A dramatic dark colour palette is one of the clever ways owner Saul Myers has created the illusion of small space in this newly-built studio flat

With more time spent at home last year, Australian builder Saul Myers found staying put was the perfect opportunity to make the most of his sprawling stand on the New South Wales Central Coast.



Having previously renovated the beach house, which he shares with his son Brooklyn, 7, on the leafy property, it was time to realise his long-held plan: to design and build a stylish, self-contained studio flat to sit at the front of the site...