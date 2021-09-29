Hyde Park Corner turns show home to provide fresh décor inspiration
There’s something about spring that stirs a sense of creativity and inspires a welcome change.
In this spirt, Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg is welcoming visitors to its Open House. Designer-turned-interior decorator Lindie Ferreira has curated stunning installations around the shopping centre, essentially transforming it into rooms from a dream home.
The rooms feature elements from Jo Malone, Carrol Boyes, Poetry, Spilhaus, Always Welcome, Le Creuset, Botanicus, The Wish Collection, Cherie de Villiers Gallery and Christopher Greig Gallery.
On Saturday, Ferreira will host a workshop in the centre court in which she will share décor inspiration and industry insider tips. It will take place between 11am and 11.45am and is free for all shoppers. No registration is required.
Hyde Park Corner’s Open House will be on show until Sunday.