Hyde Park Corner turns show home to provide fresh décor inspiration

There’s something about spring that stirs a sense of creativity and inspires a welcome change.

In this spirt, Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg is welcoming visitors to its Open House. Designer-turned-interior decorator Lindie Ferreira has curated stunning installations around the shopping centre, essentially transforming it into rooms from a dream home.

The rooms feature elements from Jo Malone, Carrol Boyes, Poetry, Spilhaus, Always Welcome, Le Creuset, Botanicus, The Wish Collection, Cherie de Villiers Gallery and Christopher Greig Gallery.