DÉCOR AND FASHION E-ZINE | The Edit Living Spring/Summer 2021

Also featuring your go-to guide to all the latest fashion and beauty trends

05 October 2021 - 16:08 By Sunday Times Lifestyle Desk
Read more about Neimil’s exclusive range of décor products (scatter cushion pictured here) for H&M in the latest issue of The Edit Living.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Textiles inspired by Africa are making their way into homes around the globe. These vivid prints hold much meaning in their threads, as you’ll discover in the latest issue of The Edit Living.

We also take you on a tour of a revamped farmhouse that has been given a sophisticated and welcoming feel by a filmmaker and his family, and look at the impressive art collections housed in some of Joburg’s architectural landmarks.

Also in this issue is The Edit, a carefully curated fashion and beauty guide.

One of the highlights is a closer look at the rise of A-beauty (African beauty), which “seeks to embrace our ancestral practices by using rich, natural ingredients to give consumers clean and kind beauty with the benefit of modern-day scientific refinements”.

Use the arrows to page through the e-zine below. Click “full screen” and use the zoom tool to enlarge for ease of reading:

• A physical copy of The Edit Living is sent to select Sunday Times print subscribers. Click here to subscribe.

Click here to find out how to sign up for a free monthly e-mail newsletter from The Edit team.

