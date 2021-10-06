Five textile brands whose vivid prints reflect the fabric of African society

Bold and colourful textiles inspired by Africa are making their way into the homes around the globe.

These vivid prints hold much meaning in their threads, as we discovered when we chatted to the creatives behind some of the continent’s most noteworthy brands.

DJIGUIYASO

In 2009, Bamako-based cooperative Djiguiyaso was recognised by Unesco for its preservation of cultural handcraft. Its use of indigo in various hues — derived from the dried, crushed and powdered leaves of a local plant — has brought its eye-catching products global attention.