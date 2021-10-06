Joburg’s new architectural landmarks house astonishing art collections

Of course, it’s not unusual for art and architecture to cross over.

Stephen Hobbs, one of the founders of The Trinity Session, points out that artistic elements have been included in buildings throughout the ages, and around the world.

But there seems to be something distinctive about these recent examples in Joburg, which belong to a particular story about the city.

I spoke at length to Hobbs about the complex web of events, personalities and circumstances that has shaped the relationship between art and development in postapartheid Joburg. He explains that the city is quite unusual in that it actually has a policy that allocates 1% of its development budget to public art.

Since its inception in the early 2000s, The Trinity Session has been involved in creating and curating public art for the city’s developments. This is quite different from the top-down branding of public space with statues and monuments, or simple decoration. Its work harnesses the broader processes around artistic production to engage with local communities and involve them in new developments. It’s not just about creating murals or statues, but also about facilitating social and cultural engagement with local communities.

“Stakeholder participation”, as Hobbs puts it, is used to “extract” cultural value and translate it into artworks that create among locals a sense of belonging, of investment in and ownership of new developments. The idea is to “activate” these new developments, whether they’re libraries, parks, community centres or heritage sites, bring them to life once they’re complete, and “do something that adds another layer of meaning to this piece of built infrastructure” and give it an “identity over and above its function”.