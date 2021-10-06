Polish your design knowledge with these stunning coffee-table books

Organised along geographical lines, this volume spans the globe, showing residential spaces by continent that are selected on the criteria of originality, character and personality.

The broad spectrum of homes illustrated uncovers recurring themes over the decades as lifestyles evolve, as well as the overlap of design disciplines so prevalent in the interior world — set designers, fashion designers and furniture designers have all explored residential milieux.

In its pages you’ll find spaces by anyone from Charles and Ray Eames, Oscar Niemeyer, Gio Ponti and Kelly Wearstler to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Giorgio Armani, Tony Duquette, David Hicks and John Lautner — a who’s who of design across the world.