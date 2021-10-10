IN PICS | 10 dreamy outdoor lounges to inspire you
10 October 2021 - 00:02
A convivial, contemporary outdoor lounging area is more essential than ever at the moment — and not least because both family members and visiting friends always seem to gravitate naturally towards them.
Here are 10 enviable al fresco lounges to provide inspiration as you plan or renovate your own outdoor living space..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.