The best spots to snap a selfie in SA's most Instagrammable public gardens

If you don't have your own garden, don't stress: the country's major cities boast an abundance of public green spaces you can enjoy — and snap photos in

In the age of Instagram and selfies, no-one should miss an opportunity to share the beautiful green spaces we encounter.



If you don't have your own garden, there's an abundance of public spaces to access where you can enjoy not only a multitude of beautiful plants but also spend time outdoors with friends and family. ..