IN PICS | Large trees grow through the heart of this modern Salt Rock home

Blurring the boundary between indoors and out, this inspiring family home combines a laid-back lifestyle with subtly sophisticated interiors

“It's a great house to wake up in every morning, and a great house to dwell in,” says interior designer and artist Lisa Twyman (https://www.lisatwyman.com/) of her home. “It makes you feel free, positive, motivated, excited.”



Part of the reason for this is undoubtedly the way the home perfectly suits its location: it is situated in Salt Rock, on the Indian Ocean coastline north of Durban, where the tropical climate makes for year-round indoor-outdoor living — as well as the challenge of keeping everything cool during the extremely hot and humid summer months...