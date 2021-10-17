IN PICS | Large trees grow through the heart of this modern Salt Rock home
Blurring the boundary between indoors and out, this inspiring family home combines a laid-back lifestyle with subtly sophisticated interiors
17 October 2021 - 00:01
“It's a great house to wake up in every morning, and a great house to dwell in,” says interior designer and artist Lisa Twyman (https://www.lisatwyman.com/) of her home. “It makes you feel free, positive, motivated, excited.”
Part of the reason for this is undoubtedly the way the home perfectly suits its location: it is situated in Salt Rock, on the Indian Ocean coastline north of Durban, where the tropical climate makes for year-round indoor-outdoor living — as well as the challenge of keeping everything cool during the extremely hot and humid summer months...
