Décor News
Five beautiful decor buys we've got our eye on this summer
Haldane Martin’s sexy outdoor sofa, cheerful fabrics and more
24 October 2021 - 00:00
NON-STOP COMFORT
Since the first one launched in 2007, local designer Haldane Martin’s magnificent Songololo Sofa has become an iconic piece that is a testament to timeless style and enduring design...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.