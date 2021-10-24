Five minutes with furniture designer Mia Senekal of Murrmurr

The Cape Town-based creative says her designs are inspired by the 'hidden concepts found within the natural world'. She tells us more

We recently stumbled upon Mia Senekal's Full Moon couch in the new Adidas flagship store in Sandton, Johannesburg, and decided to catch up with the Cape Town-based furniture designer to find out what her work is all about.



When and where did it all start?..