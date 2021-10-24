Gardening

IN PICS | This dreamy rose garden was designed with full vases in mind

Plump roses in pastel shades thrive alongside rare botanicals in Caitlyn Mason's wild and wondrous garden

Peek over the fence of Norwood Roses, the fairy floss-coloured cottage positioned on a street corner in the “Garden City” of Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia, and flower bombs of sweet hues and sugar puffs of blooms reveal themselves.



Caitlyn Mason, a registered nurse, bought the property in 2016, romanced by its long history starting as a general store and residence in 1897. ..