How to maximise the health benefits of immune-boosting turmeric

To harvest, push a fork deep into the ground under a section of the plant, lift the rhizomes and wash off the dirt with a hose on high pressure.

Boil the rhizomes for 40 minutes to accelerate the breakdown of the starches, then cut them into slices to dry before grinding into a powder.

The rhizomes can also be frozen, either whole or sliced, or grated and eaten fresh.

HOW TO USE TURMERIC

Turmeric isn’t water soluble, and to gain the maximum health benefits it needs to be heated and mixed with fat or oil to be absorbed, otherwise it will simply pass straight through the body.

Adding freshly ground black pepper increases the efficacy of turmeric, as pepper’s active ingredient, piperine, assists the body in digesting and absorbing curcumin. (See golden paste recipe below.)

Add turmeric powder (or freshly grated root) to warm milk with other spices for a healthy drink or use in curry pastes and blends. Fresh turmeric has a more vibrant, less bitter taste than dried.

The leaves and flowers are also edible. The flowers add an exotic flourish to salads or desserts, and the fresh leaves impart a subtle turmeric flavour if torn and tossed into curries or soups at the end of cooking. They go particularly well with coconut dishes, and are delicious used as wraps for sticky-rice buns or as parcels for steaming fish.

Be warned, though — turmeric is a strong dye and will stain plastic, wood, cloth and fingers. Use stainless-steel or glass implements and yellow dishcloths.

TURMERIC RECIPES

GOLDEN PASTE

This combination of turmeric, black pepper, water and oil is one of the easiest ways of incorporating turmeric into your daily diet and gaining the maximum benefits from its compounds.

Other spices, such as cinnamon, ginger and cardamom, can be included, depending on your taste.

How to make it:

Mix ½ cup of powdered (or 1 cup of blended fresh) turmeric with 1 cup of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 7-10 minutes until it thickens into a paste. (Turmeric powder sold in spice shops usually has been cooked prior to drying; if using raw turmeric, extend the cooking time to 30 minutes).

Remove from heat and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

Whisk in ⅓ cup of oil (coconut, flax or olive) and 2-3 tsp of freshly ground black pepper (plus any other spices).

Decant into a bottle. Turmeric paste will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks (or it can be frozen).

How to use it:

Take ¼-1 tsp twice a day, either straight or mixed into juice, warm milk, yoghurt or a smoothie.

It can be added to any savoury dish towards the end of the cooking time.