Celebrate local design at the Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival

Art and design lovers take note: Some of SA's brightest creative talents are coming together to showcase their work and share their ideas at the Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising.

Fired up by Nando's, this three-day festival is on from October 28 to 31 at Joburg's Constitution Hill. It'll be a hybrid affair combing in-person exhibits, a music festival, dance, theatre and poetry performances and a Creative Conference with live-streamed events.

Day one of the Creative Conference kicks off with Nando's Ideation Nation, which includes a panel discussion about resilience being “one of the most important qualities an artist requires” and the importance of design collaborations. While tickets to these talks are sold out, you can still get a front-row seat by registering for the free two-part webinar here.

Creative collaborations are at the heart of many of the striking pieces featured in the Right Here, Right Now! design exhibition, which is on throughout the festival. One of the highlights is the chance to see prototypes of the “social distancing” benches created by the winner and finalists of the 2020 Nando's Hot Young Designer (HYD) contest.