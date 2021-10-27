Home & Gardening

Celebrate local design at the Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival

27 October 2021 - 14:02 By Declan Gibbon
A taste of what's on show at the Nando's Right here, Right Now! exhibition: Dokter and Misses screen with patterned panels designed by the finalists of the 2018 Nando’s Hot Young Designer contest, which were beaded by Qaqambile Bead Studio and HUB. Bodulo benches by Khosi Leteba, manufactured by Wiid Design. Cork side tables by Wiid Design, featuring patterns by Glorinah Mabaso, with mosaics by HUB. All collaborations facilitated by Clout/SA.
Image: Justin Patrick

Art and design lovers take note: Some of SA's brightest creative talents are coming together to showcase their work and share their ideas at the Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising.

Fired up by Nando's, this three-day festival is on from October 28 to 31 at Joburg's Constitution Hill. It'll be a hybrid affair combing in-person exhibits, a music festival, dance, theatre and poetry performances and a Creative Conference with live-streamed events.

Day one of the Creative Conference kicks off with Nando's Ideation Nation, which includes a panel discussion about resilience being “one of the most important qualities an artist requires” and the importance of design collaborations. While tickets to these talks are sold out, you can still get a front-row seat by registering for the free two-part webinar here

Creative collaborations are at the heart of many of the striking pieces featured in the Right Here, Right Now! design exhibition, which is on throughout the festival. One of the highlights is the chance to see prototypes of the “social distancing” benches created by the winner and finalists of the 2020 Nando's Hot Young Designer (HYD) contest.

Katlego Tshuma's Sangu bench was the winning design in the 2020 Nando's Hot Young Designer contest.
Image: Supplied
Katlego Tshuma (left), winner of the 2020 Nando’s Hot Young Designer contest, and Adriaan Hugo of Dokter and Misses. The pair collaborated to bring Tshuma's winning bench design to life.
Image: Supplied

Talks on day two of the Creative Conference will focus on how the cultural and creative industries facilitate economic growth, while day three will see IKS Cultural Consulting present the Gauteng Cultural and Creative Industries Growth Strategy 2022-2031. 

Tickets to these in-person discussions are free but extremely limited and can be booked online; you can also sign up to attend the webinars at no cost.

The final day of the festival will feature a Makers Market, where a range of local fashion, food and craft products will be available, coupled with children’s activities and live music.

A taste of the design on display at the Nando's Right here, Right Now! exhibition: Woven lights and bench by Siviwe Jali, bench by Anele Vezi, mirror and server by Sipho Twala, Sangu light and bench by Katlego Tshuma.
Image: Justin Patrick

The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising is as much a showcase as it is an opportunity for young designers and the public to grow and revel in the creativity on display and within themselves. For the full programme, visit bashauhuru.co.za

