‘The lessons I’ve learned while growing organic food also apply to my health’

In much the same way that healthy, fertile soil produces strong and nutritious plants, eating a balanced and nourishing diet is the foundation for a healthy body and vigorous immune system.

Becoming more conscious of what we eat and how it affects us is the first step towards improving our health and changing potentially harmful habits.

Here are some of the many things I’ve learnt from growing my own food:

BALANCE IS KEY

Successful vegetable growing relies on an equilibrium between good and bad insects, between too much or too little moisture or food, and between overcrowded beds or the right spacing for optimal development.

When it comes to healthy eating, this balance is equally vital. Just because something is touted as the latest, greatest superfood doesn’t mean we should eat it at every meal.

The key to healthy eating is to consume a wide variety of nutritious foods in the right quantities.

COOK FROM SCRATCH

In the same way an organic garden produces healthier food, cooking from scratch using whole, fresh ingredients is much healthier for us.

Cooking our own food with an array of ingredients ensures a wide range of flavours and nutrients, including many trace elements and healthy compounds. These have multiple synergistic benefits which we don’t get from most processed foods or supplements.