Rich Mnisi on making the shift from fashion to furniture design

The renowned designer says it's been 'creatively freeing' to turn his hand to crafting chandeliers and console tables for his ‘Nyoka’ exhibition

In October, celebrated local fashion designer Rich Mnisi unveiled his first solo exhibition at Southern Guild. Derived from the Xitsonga word for snake, Nyoka is a collection of bold furniture pieces.



We spoke to him about his shift to designing furniture, the pieces for this exhibition, and how this feeds into his future plans...