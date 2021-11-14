How to grow and gather your own delicious, healthy salad this summer

If the idea of starting a fully fledged vegetable garden is daunting, then begin with a salad garden. These ingredients are quick and easy to grow

LETTUCES AND GREENS



A healthy salad begins with a base of freshly-picked peppery rocket and mustard, red and green lettuce leaves, buttery spinach, tart sorrel, vibrant maroon baby amaranth and scarlet-veined Swiss chard leaves...