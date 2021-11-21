IN PICS | Mid-century modern meets dynamic flexibility in this Cape home

A clever and sensitive renovation to a mid-century modern gem has maximised space, light, functionality and enjoyment for its creative owners

Not that long ago, a house in the southern suburbs of Cape Town wasn’t anywhere remotely on Jo Springthorpe and Jeffrey Liss’s radar.



But thanks to the insistence of a real estate agent friend who knew of Jo’s passion for homes with architectural authenticity — in particular mid-century design — and encouraged her to view the single-level property, the couple was soon envisioning a life within its handsome walls...