IN PICS | 10 of the best styling ideas for a nature-inspired Christmas

Here are 10 simple, clever ideas for DIY wreaths, upcycled 'trees', dreamy tablescapes, handmade gift wrap and more

1) BEYOND THE PALE



Create a sense of drama and occasion with a centrepiece that conjures up romantic notions of overgrown gardens and forest thickets dusted in snow. The ideal foundation is a soft washed linen tablecloth, and a choice of handmade tableware and drinking vessels to add tactility and organic charm. Plus, if the design of your chairs allows for it, tie individual posies onto their backs as simple take-home gifts for your guests...