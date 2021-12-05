Home & Gardening

IN PICS | 10 of the best styling ideas for a nature-inspired Christmas

Here are 10 simple, clever ideas for DIY wreaths, upcycled 'trees', dreamy tablescapes, handmade gift wrap and more

05 December 2021 - 00:02 By ROBYN ALEXANDER/BUREAUX.CO.ZA

1) BEYOND THE PALE

Create a sense of drama and occasion with a centrepiece that conjures up romantic notions of overgrown gardens and forest thickets dusted in snow. The ideal foundation is a soft washed linen tablecloth, and a choice of handmade tableware and drinking vessels to add tactility and organic charm. Plus, if the design of your chairs allows for it, tie individual posies onto their backs as simple take-home gifts for your guests...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Opulence, glamour are the order of the day at trendy new eatery Zioux Food
  2. Sandra Bullock on why she sometimes wishes her skin matched her children's Lifestyle
  3. SA cruises cancelled: NCL calls off Cape Town season due to travel bans Travel
  4. SA-born actor Antony Sher dies of cancer at 72 Lifestyle
  5. 'Miss Universe boycott is unconstitutional,' says civil organisation as it ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell